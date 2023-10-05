Mondo Inter

Lautaro Martinez, settembre da incorniciare! Nuovo premio per lui

5 Ottobre 2023
Lautaro Martinez Inter (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images/OneFootball)

Lautaro Martinez è il leader vero di questa Inter: è stato un settembre da incorniciare per lui! Ed è perciò arrivato un nuovo premio per l’argentino.

PREMIO − Secondo quanto reso noto dai canali ufficiali dell’Inter: «E il vincitore del “Player of the Month” di LeoVegas_News è… EL TORO!». Altra soddisfazione per il capitano nerazzurro.

