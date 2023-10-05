Lautaro Martinez, settembre da incorniciare! Nuovo premio per lui
Lautaro Martinez è il leader vero di questa Inter: è stato un settembre da incorniciare per lui! Ed è perciò arrivato un nuovo premio per l’argentino.
PREMIO − Secondo quanto reso noto dai canali ufficiali dell’Inter: «E il vincitore del “Player of the Month” di LeoVegas_News è… EL TORO!». Altra soddisfazione per il capitano nerazzurro.
E il vincitore del Player of the Month di @LeoVegas_News è… EL TORO! 🐂🙅♂️#ForzaInter #POTM
— Inter (@Inter) October 5, 2023