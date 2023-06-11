Champions League, due dell’Inter nel fantasy team della stagione

La Champions League è andata al Manchester City, che ieri ha battuto l’Inter nella finale di Istanbul per 1-0. Due nerazzurri figurano nell’undici tipo della stagione fantacalcistica

L’UNDICI MIGLIORE − Il Manchester City ha vinto la sua prima Champions League. Ieri sera all’Ataturk, gli inglesi hanno battuto l’Inter per 1-0 con rete decisiva di Rodri. La squadra di Simone Inzaghi ha giocato una grandissima partita tenendo a testa alla miglior squadra del mondo. La Beneamata, vice campione d’Europa, ha disputato una Champions League da urlo tant’è che due giocatori, André Onana e Alessandro Bastoni, figurano nel fantasy team of the season ufficiale della competizione.

FANTASY FOOTBALL BEST XI

👑 Most points: Vini Jr

💵 Best value: Bastoni

💪 Most points in a match: Haaland (25 vs Leipzig)

What was your team's total score? 👇@PlayStation #UCLfantasy pic.twitter.com/yAmukuAuPV

— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 11, 2023