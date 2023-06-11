Mondo Inter

Champions League, due dell’Inter nel fantasy team della stagione

Sandro Caramazza11 Giugno 2023 - 14:22
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Vigilia di Manchester City-Inter, finale di Champions League a Istanbul
Vigilia di Manchester City-Inter, finale di Champions League a Istanbul (Fonte foto Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News.it)

La Champions League è andata al Manchester City, che ieri ha battuto l’Inter nella finale di Istanbul per 1-0. Due nerazzurri figurano nell’undici tipo della stagione fantacalcistica

L’UNDICI MIGLIORE − Il Manchester City ha vinto la sua prima Champions League. Ieri sera all’Ataturk, gli inglesi hanno battuto l’Inter per 1-0 con rete decisiva di Rodri. La squadra di Simone Inzaghi ha giocato una grandissima partita tenendo a testa alla miglior squadra del mondo. La Beneamata, vice campione d’Europa, ha disputato una Champions League da urlo tant’è che due giocatori, André Onana e Alessandro Bastoni, figurano nel fantasy team of the season ufficiale della competizione.

Tra gli italiani presente anche Giovanni Di Lorenzo del Napoli.

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

