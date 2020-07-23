Joao Mario saluta la Lokomotiv Mosca: “Un piacere vestire questa maglia”

Serie A, Giudice Sportivo 35ª giornata: Genoa-Inter, uno squalificato a testa
Genoa-Inter della terzultima giornata di Serie A avrà uno squalificato per...
Joao Mario, centrocampista dell’Inter in prestito alla Lokomotiv Mosca, attraverso un post pubblicato sul suo profilo di Instagram, ha voluto congedarsi dal club russo.
SALUTO – Joao Mario, attraverso un post pubblicato sul suo profilo di Instagram, ha voluto congedarsi dalla Lokomotiv Mosca, club in cui ha militato in questa stagione. Ecco le parole del calciatore portoghese: “Vorrei ringraziare tutti, dal presidente allo staff tecnico, i miei compagni ed i tifosi per avermi fatto sentire a casa in questa stagione. È stato un piacere indossare questa maglia e combattere per questi colori. Vado via con sensazioni positive rispetto ai momenti passati insieme. Vi auguro il meglio!”
View this post on Instagram
Я хотел бы поблагодарить «Локомотив- Москва», от президента до тренерского штаба, моих коллег и болельщиков, за то, что я чувствовал себя как дома в этом сезоне. Было приятно носить вашу футболку и бороться за ваши цвета. Я ухожу с очень позитивным чувством о этих моментах, которые мы разделили вместе. Всего наилучшего! I would like to thank everyone at Lokomotiv Moscow, from the President to the coaching staff, my colleagues and the fans, for making me feel at home during this season. It has been a pleasure to wear your shirt and to fight for your colours. I am leaving with a very positive feeling about the moments we shared together. All the best! @fclokomotiv 🚂🚂 🟢🔴