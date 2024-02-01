Mondo Inter

Serie A, Player of the Month gennaio: un giocatore Inter candidato

Lorenzo M. Pierini1 Febbraio 2024 - 12:22
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Monza-Inter
Monza-Inter (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images via OneFootball)

Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i sei calciatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di gennaio.

CANDIDATILautaro Martinez è uno dei sei candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di gennaio. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Buongiorno, Gudmundsson, Loftus-Cheek, Vlahovic e Zurkowski. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A.

https://x.com/seriea/status/1753010436520165504?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg

Fonte: Twitter Lega Serie A

Tags
