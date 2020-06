Inter, exploit social! Nerazzurri leader per crescita: percentuale mostre

View this post on Instagram

. 🔝 @realmadrid are the most popular football club on social media with their 240 million total followers and they can boast the biggest growth (+100m) since 2016, too. . 💯 However, if we look at the top 5 clubs by growth in percentage terms of followers since 2016, the list is quite different. @inter established their Inter Media House in 2017, a subsidiary company managing the digital development of the club, demonstrating a special focus on social media development, a move that has proven to generate significant benefits. As for @afcajax, the impressive UCL campaign of last year is the main driver of social media popularity growth. Establishing @juventus as a lifestyle brand and the arrival of @cristiano have contributed to the followership, while @spursofficial and @mancity consolidated their position among the top six of the Premier League. . ⬆ Find the link to download the full report in our bio.