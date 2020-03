VIDEO – Inter, omaggio a Lautaro Martinez: “Qual è il vostro preferito?”

View this post on Instagram

WHICH IS YOUR FAVOURITE? 🙅🏻‍♂️🔥⚽️ Eight of the eleven goals scored by @lautaromartinez in the league have come in the first half an hour of play. Let’s watch them all back, one after the other! #Inter #ForzaInter #Lautaro #LautaroMartinez #ElToro #Goal #Celebration #Football #SerieA