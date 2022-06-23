Video

VIDEO – Inter, i gol segnati a marzo nella stagione 2021/22

Lorenzo Pierini23 Giugno 2022 - 11:34
Lautaro Martinez Liverpool-Inter
Lautaro Martinez Liverpool-Inter (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images/OneFootball)

L’Inter ha pubblicato un video con i gol segnati dalla squadra nerazzurra nel corso dello scorso mese di marzo. Il filmato sui social network.

VIDEO – Tutti i video siglati dall’Inter di Simone Inzaghi durante lo scorso mese di marzo. Il filmato condiviso dal club nerazzurro su Twitter.

Fonte: Twitter Inter

Lorenzo Pierini23 Giugno 2022 - 11:34
