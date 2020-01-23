FOTO – Moses ringrazia tutti dopo l’approdo all’Inter. Ora parola al campo

Politano, Spinazzola e l’indignazione “a maglie alterne”
Come già successo in altre occasioni, ogni scusa è buona per...
È arrivata da pochissimo l’ufficialità di Victor Moses, come nuovo calciatore dell’Inter (QUI i dettagli). L’ex Chelsea e Fenerbahçe andrà a rimpolpare il pacchetto esterni a disposizione di Antonio Conte. Il sodalizio con quest’ultimo, che ha già portato alla vittoria della Premier League, si spera possa dare gli stessi frutti.
COME ON! – Ha ringraziato chiunque, Victor Moses, dopo il suo approdo in nerazzurro. L’Inter e Antonio Conte gli hanno concesso un’altra chance per prendersi determinati palcoscenici. L’ex Chelsea è stato finalmente annunciato dal club, dopo accurate visite mediche e test atletici. Le sue prime parole da nerazzurro erano cariche di entusiasmo e voglia di iniziare (le trovate QUI). La foga agonistica e l’intensità non sono mai mancate all’esterno nigeriano. Conte e i tifosi dell’Inter attendono con ansia di vederlo all’opera.
It is an honour to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I can’t wait to get started at Inter! The opportunity to join such a prestigious club with such an incredible history was something I felt I had to take and I can’t wait to now join my teammates and get started. I’d like to thank everyone connected with the club and all of the fans for the amazing welcome you’ve given me since I arrived in Milan 🙏🏿 I will give my all for the club and will do everything possible to help achieve success 🙌🏿 I would also like to say a huge thank you to Ali Koç and the board, Ersun Yanal and the management team, my teammates and everyone connected with Fenerbahçe. A special thank you too to the fans who were always brilliant with me. I loved every moment playing in Istanbul and the club will always have a special place in mine and my family’s heart. Good luck for the future ❤️ Finally I’d like to say a big thank you to my family, friends and management team for all of your help and always being there for me. 🙏🏿