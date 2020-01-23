FOTO – Moses ringrazia tutti dopo l’approdo all’Inter. Ora parola al campo

View this post on Instagram

It is an honour to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world and I can’t wait to get started at Inter! The opportunity to join such a prestigious club with such an incredible history was something I felt I had to take and I can’t wait to now join my teammates and get started. I’d like to thank everyone connected with the club and all of the fans for the amazing welcome you’ve given me since I arrived in Milan 🙏🏿 I will give my all for the club and will do everything possible to help achieve success 🙌🏿 I would also like to say a huge thank you to Ali Koç and the board, Ersun Yanal and the management team, my teammates and everyone connected with Fenerbahçe. A special thank you too to the fans who were always brilliant with me. I loved every moment playing in Istanbul and the club will always have a special place in mine and my family’s heart. Good luck for the future ❤️ Finally I’d like to say a big thank you to my family, friends and management team for all of your help and always being there for me. 🙏🏿