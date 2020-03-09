Calciomercato

Chong-Inter accordo ma no firma: ecco perchÃ©. Manchester United pronto

Articolo di
9 Marzo 2020, 12:48
Chong
Condividi questo articolo

Stando a quanto riportato su Twitter da Fabrizio Romano, esperto di mercato di “Sky Sport”, l’Inter e Tahith Chong hanno un accordo per giugno ma manca ancora la firma per un motivo ben preciso. E il Manchester United Ã¨ pronto a offrire un nuovo contratto all’olandese

ACCORDO, NO FIRMAFabrizio Romano fa il punto sulla situazione legata a Tahith Chong, dopo la voce dall’Inghilterra di un imminente rinnovo a sorpresa con il Manchester United (vedi qui). Il giornalista di “Sky Sport” spiega la situazione tramite un Tweet: “Tahith Chong ha un accordo con l’Inter come giocatore svincolato, ma i nerazzurri lo vogliono dare in prestito: Ã¨ per questo che non ha ancora firmato. Il Manchester United venerdÃ¬ scorso gli ha detto di essere pronto ad offrirgli un nuovo contratto fino al giugno 2025 se Chong non sceglierÃ  l’Inter (e il prestito …)”.


Seguici e scarica le nostre APP per restare sempre aggiornato

Google News News Nows Inter News App per Android GRATIS! Inter News App per iOs GRATIS!


tifointer






ALTRE NOTIZIE

Tutte le Notizie