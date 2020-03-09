Chong-Inter accordo ma no firma: ecco perchÃ©. Manchester United pronto

Stando a quanto riportato su Twitter da Fabrizio Romano, esperto di mercato di “Sky Sport”, l’Inter e Tahith Chong hanno un accordo per giugno ma manca ancora la firma per un motivo ben preciso. E il Manchester United Ã¨ pronto a offrire un nuovo contratto all’olandese

ACCORDO, NO FIRMA – Fabrizio Romano fa il punto sulla situazione legata a Tahith Chong, dopo la voce dall’Inghilterra di un imminente rinnovo a sorpresa con il Manchester United (vedi qui). Il giornalista di “Sky Sport” spiega la situazione tramite un Tweet: “Tahith Chong ha un accordo con l’Inter come giocatore svincolato, ma i nerazzurri lo vogliono dare in prestito: Ã¨ per questo che non ha ancora firmato. Il Manchester United venerdÃ¬ scorso gli ha detto di essere pronto ad offrirgli un nuovo contratto fino al giugno 2025 se Chong non sceglierÃ l’Inter (e il prestito …)”.

Tahith Chong has an agreement with Inter as a free agent, but Inter want to loan him out… thatâ€™s why he hasnâ€™t signed yet.

Man United last Friday told him theyâ€™re ready to offer a new contract until June 2025 if Chong will not choose Inter (and loan…). ðŸ”´ #MUFC #transfers

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2020