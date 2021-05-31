Primo PianoSocial Network

Lukaku MVP della Serie A: «Dio è grande! Questo è per i tifosi dell’Inter»

Riccardo Buson31 Maggio 2021 - 20:53
Romelu Lukaku celebra il titolo di MVP della Serie A 2020/21, in cui ha vinto lo Scudetto con l’Inter, segnando 24 gol.

MVP! MVP!Romelu Lukaku è ufficialmente l’MVP della Serie A 2020/21 (vedi annuncio). Il migliore giocatore in assoluto, e non poteva essere altrimenti per il gigante belga, che ha trascinato l’Inter alla vittoria dello Scudetto. Ecco il suo messaggio di gioia, sui social, per festeggiare questo premio: “Dio è grande! Un grande ringraziamento ai miei compagni, ad Antonio Conte e al suo staff! Questo è per i tifosi dell’Inter, grazie per averci supportato lungo tutta questa stagione!”.

