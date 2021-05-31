Romelu Lukaku celebra il titolo di MVP della Serie A 2020/21, in cui ha vinto lo Scudetto con l’Inter, segnando 24 gol.

MVP! MVP! – Romelu Lukaku è ufficialmente l’MVP della Serie A 2020/21 (vedi annuncio). Il migliore giocatore in assoluto, e non poteva essere altrimenti per il gigante belga, che ha trascinato l’Inter alla vittoria dello Scudetto. Ecco il suo messaggio di gioia, sui social, per festeggiare questo premio: “Dio è grande! Un grande ringraziamento ai miei compagni, ad Antonio Conte e al suo staff! Questo è per i tifosi dell’Inter, grazie per averci supportato lungo tutta questa stagione!”.

God is great! ✝️

Big thank you to my teammates and to Antonio Conte and his staff!

This one is for the @Inter fans thank you for supporting us throughout this season! 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/q3Vv10EALs

— R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) May 31, 2021