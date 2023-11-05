Lucescu si ritira, Mkhitaryan: «Più di un allenatore, mi hai ispirato!»

Mircea Lucescu ha deciso di ritirarsi dalla carriera di allenatore. Il 78enne ha dato il suo annuncio nelle ultime ore. La Dinamo Kiev l’ultima squadra. Il saluto affettuoso di Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

AFFETTO − Lucescu si è ritirato. L’annuncio a sorpresa alla Dinamo Kiev e al mondo del calcio è arrivato alcune ore fa. L’allenatore rumeno, tra i più titolati della storia, ha allenato anche l’Inter nella stagione 1998-1999. A salutarlo calorosamente Mkhitaryan, che ha lavorato insieme a lui allo Shakhtar Donetsk. Il post su Twitter.

Learning about your retirement, I’d like to express my gratitude to you Mister for your belief in my talent.

Thank you for your trust, for inspiring me and for the profound impact you had on my career. You have been more than a coach to me and your mentorship contributed to shape… pic.twitter.com/WRYuF3P8JC

— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) November 5, 2023