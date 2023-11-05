Social Network

Lucescu si ritira, Mkhitaryan: «Più di un allenatore, mi hai ispirato!»

Sandro Caramazza5 Novembre 2023 - 21:10
Mircea Lucescu ha deciso di ritirarsi dalla carriera di allenatore. Il 78enne ha dato il suo annuncio nelle ultime ore. La Dinamo Kiev l’ultima squadra. Il saluto affettuoso di Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

AFFETTOLucescu si è ritirato. L’annuncio a sorpresa alla Dinamo Kiev e al mondo del calcio è arrivato alcune ore fa. L’allenatore rumeno, tra i più titolati della storia, ha allenato anche l’Inter nella stagione 1998-1999. A salutarlo calorosamente Mkhitaryan, che ha lavorato insieme a lui allo Shakhtar Donetsk. Il post su Twitter.

L’armeno non dimentica.

