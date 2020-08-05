Inter-Getafe, dallâ€™UEFA omaggio per chi ha lottato contro il Coronavirus

L’UEFA, attraverso un video diffuso tramite i propri canali social, ha rivelato una campagna per ringraziare ed omaggiare tutti i lavoratori che hanno lottato in prima linea durante la pandemia per il Coronavirus. Nelle maglie del calciatori impegnate nelle sfide di Europa League, inclusa Inter-Getafe, sarÃ presente la scritta “Grazie”

RINGRAZIAMENTO – L’UEFA, attraverso l’iniziativa “Thank You” vuole omaggiare tutti i lavoratori che hanno lottato in prima linea durante la pandemia per il coronavirus. Nelle maglie indossate dai calciatoriÂ per sfide di questa sera di Europa League, inclusa Inter-Getafe, sarÃ presente la scritta “Grazie” tradotta in varie lingue. Di seguito il video che promuove l’iniziativa

When the @EuropaLeague gets back underway tonight, player shirts will say 'thank you' in a variety of languages.

This #ThankYou is a symbol of European football's recognition of key workers on the front lines of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/6fu8y47E2r

— UEFA (@UEFA) August 5, 2020