Social Network

Inter-Getafe, dallâ€™UEFA omaggio per chi ha lottato contro il Coronavirus

Articolo di
5 Agosto 2020, 14:46
UEFA logo
Condividi questo articolo

L’UEFA, attraverso un video diffuso tramite i propri canali social, ha rivelato una campagna per ringraziare ed omaggiare tutti i lavoratori che hanno lottato in prima linea durante la pandemia per il Coronavirus. Nelle maglie del calciatori impegnate nelle sfide di Europa League, inclusa Inter-Getafe, sarÃ  presente la scritta “Grazie”

RINGRAZIAMENTO – L’UEFA, attraverso l’iniziativa “Thank You” vuole omaggiare tutti i lavoratori che hanno lottato in prima linea durante la pandemia per il coronavirus. Nelle maglie indossate dai calciatoriÂ  per sfide di questa sera di Europa League, inclusa Inter-Getafe, sarÃ  presente la scritta “Grazie” tradotta in varie lingue. Di seguito il video che promuove l’iniziativa


Seguici e scarica le nostre APP per restare sempre aggiornato



tifointer





ALTRE NOTIZIE

Tutte le Notizie