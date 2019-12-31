Primo Piano

Lukaku: “Inter, sogno diventato realtà. Questa maglia un onore, San Siro…”

31 dicembre 2019, 14:38
Con un post pubblicato sul suo profilo ufficiale di “Instagram”, Romelu Lukaku ha voluto fare un bilancio delle cose che gli sono successe nel decennio: giocare Mondiali ed Europei con il Belgio, la nascita del figlio e i momenti con il fratello Jordan. Ma anche il sogno di giocare per l’Inter, che si è realizzato quest’anno.

NAZIONALE – Ultimo giorno del 2019 e del decennio e per Romelu Lukaku è tempo di bilanci, a partire dalle esperienze con il Belgio: “Rappresentare il Belgio  ai Mondiali è stato un grande momento, così come lo è stato giocare a Euro 2016. Giocare per il mio Paese e segnare in queste competizioni è un’emozione indescrivibile”.

SOGNO REALIZZATO – Inevitabile per Lukaku anche dichiarare il suo amore per i colori nerazzurri e per la squadra che lo ha accolto nell’estate del 2019: “Giocare per l’Inter è stato un mio sogno fin da quando ero bambino che è ora diventato realtà, stiamo facendo bene ma dobbiamo continuare a dare tutti noi stessi. Ai tifosi dico che è un onore indossare questa maglia e giocare a San Siro. I momenti più belli sono quelli che posso condividere con mio fratello Jordan, il mio braccio destro, colui che mi supporta e mi critica più di tutti allo stesso tempo. Ti voglio bene fratello. Così come la nascita del mio bambino. Questo decennio è stato pieno di emozioni, di alti e bassi, ma questa è sempre stata la storia della mia vita. Godetevi l’ultimo anno del decennio, vi auguro un felice 2020″.

Part2 representing @belgianreddevils at the @fifaworldcup was a great moment and the euro 2016 was nice to. Playing for my country and scoring at those tournaments its such a dope feeling. @inter was a dream of mine when i was a kid all of you guys know i love @adrianoimperador as a kid so being here now its a truly blessing we’re doing well but we have to keep giving everything we have. To the fans its an honour to where this shirt and play at san siro 🙏🏿 but to me my favourite moments are the moment i can share with my brother @jlukaku94 my right hand man the one who sees everything.. my biggest support and biggest critic at the same time. Nothing but love for you dawg ❤️. And also the birth of my babyboy but you guys know i aint gonna post that that’s personal 😂. This decade was full of emotions , ups and downs but that has been the story of my life. So enjoy the last year of 2019 and i wish you all happy and healthy 2020 🙏🏿💯

