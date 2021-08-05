Inter Femminile

Serie A femminile, il calendario dell’Inter Women: avvio contro il Napoli

La Serie A femminile inizia a fare sul serio. La FIGC Calcio femminile ha stilato il calendario della stagione 2021/22. La nuova Inter Women di Rita Guarino inizierà in trasferta sul campo del Napoli. Di seguito il calendario della partite dell’Inter Women della Guarino

1ª GIORNATA − 12ª GIORNATA (andata 28-29.08.21 − ritorno 15-16.01.22) Napoli F.-INTER

2ª GIORNATA − 13ª GIORNATA (andata 04-05.09.21 − ritorno 22-23.01.22) INTER-Lazio W.

3ª GIORNATA − 14ª GIORNATA (andata 11-12.09.21 − ritorno 05-06.02.22) Empoli-INTER

4ª GIORNATA − 15ª GIORNATA (andata 25-26.11.21 − ritorno 26-27.02.22) INTER-Roma

5ª GIORNATA − 16ª GIORNATA (andata 02-03.10.21 − ritorno 05-06-03-22) Pomigliano-INTER

6ª GIORNATA − 17ª GIORNATA (andata 09-10.10.21 − ritorno 19-20.03.22) Sampdoria-INTER

7ª GIORNATA − 18° GIORNATA (andata 30-31.10.21 − ritorno 26-27.03.22) INTER-Juventus

8ª GIORNATA − 19ª GIORNATA (andata 06-07.11.21 − ritorno 02-03.04.22) Fiorentina-INTER

9ª GIORNATA − 20ª GIORNATA (andata 13-14.11.21 − ritorno 23-24.04.22) INTER-Hellas Verona W.

10ª GIORNATA − 21ª GIORNATA (andata 04-05.12.21 − ritorno 07-08.05.22) Milan-INTER

11ª GIORNATA − 22ª GIORNATA (andata 11-12.12.21 − ritorno 14-15.05.22) INTER-Sassuolo

Fonte: Inter.it

