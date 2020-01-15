Calciomercato

UFFICIALE – Tottenham, preso Gedson Fernandes! Indizio Eriksen-Inter?

15 Gennaio 2020, 10:13
Il Tottenham tramite il suo profilo Twitter annuncia l’arrivo dal Benfica di Gedson Fernandes. Un colpo che potrebbe liberare Eriksen. L’Inter è alla finestra

PASSAGGIO DI CONSEGNE?Gedson Fernandes è un nuovo giocatore del Tottenham. Gli Spurs annunciano che il portoghese classe 1999 è stato prelevato dal Benfica attraverso un prestito di 18 mesi con opzione di acquisto definitivo. José Mourinho ha il suo nuovo rinforzo a centrocampo. Non resta che attendere per capire se ora ci sarà un’accelerata sul fronte Christian Eriksen-Inter. Di seguito il tweet del club inglese.


