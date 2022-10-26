Champions League: Inter-Viktoria Plzen decisiva, partite e diretta TV
Il mercoledì di Champions League comincia in anticipo ed è fondamentale per l’Inter, che se batte alle 18.45 il Viktoria Plzen è qualificato agli ottavi di finale. Altrimenti servirà guardare il risultato di Barcellona-Bayern Monaco, alle 21. Qui i risultati di ieri.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 5ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Ajax-Liverpool mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Napoli-Rangers mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Napoli 12, Liverpool 9, Ajax 3, Rangers 0
GRUPPO B
Club Brugge-Porto mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 251, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Atlético Madrid-Bayer Leverkusen mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Club Brugge 10, Porto 6, Atlético Madrid 4, Bayer Leverkusen 3
GRUPPO C
Inter-Viktoria Plzen mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta streaming Amazon Prime Video
Barcellona-Bayern Monaco mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport 253, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Bayern Monaco 12, Inter 7, Barcellona 4, Viktoria Plzen 0
GRUPPO D
Eintracht Francoforte-Marsiglia mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Tottenham-Sporting CP mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Tottenham 7, Sporting CP 6, Marsiglia 6, Eintracht Francoforte 4
Per il blocco di partite in contemporanea delle ore 21 sarà possibile seguire Diretta Gol Champions League sul canale Sky Sport 251.