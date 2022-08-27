Primo Piano

Champions League, il calendario del Girone C: l’Inter debutta con il Bayern Monaco!

Davide Conzales27 Agosto 2022 - 9:19
Tempo di lettura: un minuto
UEFA Champions League logo
UEFA Champions League logo

La Champions League 2022-2023 è alle porte (vedi QUI gli otto gruppi). La UEFA ha appena ufficializzato le date e gli orari delle partite della fase a gironi. L’Inter farà il suo debutto in casa contro il Bayern Monaco nel Girone C. Ecco il programma completo degli incontri.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – CALENDARIO GRUPPO C

PRIMA GIORNATA

Barcellona-Viktoria Plzen, mercoledì 7 settembre ore 21

Inter-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 7 settembre ore 21

SECONDA GIORNATA

Viktoria Plzen-Inter, martedì 13 settembre ore 18:45

Bayern Monaco-Barcellona, martedì 13 settembre ore 21

TERZA GIORNATA

Bayern Monaco-Viktoria Plzen, martedì 4 ottobre ore 18:45

Inter-Barcellona, martedì 4 ottobre ore 21

QUARTA GIORNATA

Barcellona-Inter, mercoledì 12 ottobre ore 21

Viktoria Plzen-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 12 ottobre ore 21

QUINTA GIORNATA

Inter-Viktoria Plzen, mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 18:45

Barcellona-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21

SESTA GIORNATA

Bayern Monaco-Inter, martedì 1 novembre ore 21

Viktoria Plzen-Barcellona, martedì 1 novembre ore 21

 

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Tags
Davide Conzales27 Agosto 2022 - 9:19
Tempo di lettura: un minuto
Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, il calciomercato, gli approfondimenti, gli editoriali, le partite, le pagelle, le interviste e le esclusive.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut.Trib.di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile Riccardo Spignesi
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dalle seguenti agenzie:
Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/) e Imago Images (https://www.imago-images.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2021 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro
Adblocker rilevato! Per cortesia leggi questo messaggio

Il sistema ha rilevato che stai usando AdBlock Plus un altro sistema adblocking

Noi non usiamo popup, flash, audio in autoplay o altri tipi di pubblicità invadenti e fastidiose

La pubblicità è l\'unico modo che abbiamo per reperire i fondi necessari al mantenimento delle infrastrutture e della redazione.

Per favore aggiungi www.inter-news.it alla whitelist del tuo sistema AdBlock.

Refresh