Champions League, il calendario del Girone C: l’Inter debutta con il Bayern Monaco!
La Champions League 2022-2023 è alle porte (vedi QUI gli otto gruppi). La UEFA ha appena ufficializzato le date e gli orari delle partite della fase a gironi. L’Inter farà il suo debutto in casa contro il Bayern Monaco nel Girone C. Ecco il programma completo degli incontri.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – CALENDARIO GRUPPO C
PRIMA GIORNATA
Barcellona-Viktoria Plzen, mercoledì 7 settembre ore 21
Inter-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 7 settembre ore 21
SECONDA GIORNATA
Viktoria Plzen-Inter, martedì 13 settembre ore 18:45
Bayern Monaco-Barcellona, martedì 13 settembre ore 21
TERZA GIORNATA
Bayern Monaco-Viktoria Plzen, martedì 4 ottobre ore 18:45
Inter-Barcellona, martedì 4 ottobre ore 21
QUARTA GIORNATA
Barcellona-Inter, mercoledì 12 ottobre ore 21
Viktoria Plzen-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 12 ottobre ore 21
QUINTA GIORNATA
Inter-Viktoria Plzen, mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 18:45
Barcellona-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 26 ottobre ore 21
SESTA GIORNATA
Bayern Monaco-Inter, martedì 1 novembre ore 21
Viktoria Plzen-Barcellona, martedì 1 novembre ore 21