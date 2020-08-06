Serie A Femminile 2020/21, calendario Inter Women: ecco le 22 giornate

La Serie A Femminile Ã¨ pronta a partire, con quasi un mese di anticipo rispetto a quella Maschile. Anche l’Inter Women di Sorbi ha appena scoperto il calendario delle ventidue giornate da affrontare. Derby di Milano in mezzo, finale con il brivido

CALENDARIO FEMMINILE – La Serie A Femminile 2020/21 partirÃ ufficialmente il 22 agosto 2020 e, salvo problemi, si concluderÃ il 23 maggio 2021. Come giÃ commentato dal capitano Regina Baresi (vedi dichiarazioni, ndr), si inizia in casa della Fiorentina. Il Derby di Milano sarÃ esattamente in mezzo ai due gironi. La curiositÃ Ã¨ che si chiude in casa della Juventus, Campione d’Italia in carica. Che possa essere la sfida Scudetto? Di seguito il calendario completo dell’Inter Women allenata da Attilio Sorbi.

1Âª GIORNATA – Fiorentina-Inter (andata 23.08.20 – ritorno 24.01.21)

2Âª GIORNATA – Inter-Sassuolo (andata 30.08.20 – ritorno 07.02.21)

3Âª GIORNATA – Hellas Verona-Inter (andata 06.09.20 – ritorno 28.02.21)

4Âª GIORNATA – Napoli-Inter (andata 04.10.20 – ritorno 07.03.21)

5Âª GIORNATA – Inter-Roma (andata 11.10.20 – ritorno 21.03.21)

6Âª GIORNATA – Milan-Inter (andata 18.10.20 – ritorno 28.03.21)

7Âª GIORNATA – Inter-Pink Bari (andata 08.11.20 – ritorno 18.04.21)

8Âª GIORNATA – Empoli-Inter (andata 15.11.20 – ritorno 02.05.21)

9Âª GIORNATA – Inter-San Marino Academy (andata 06.12.20 – ritorno 09.05.21)

10Âª GIORNATA – Florentia-Inter (andata 13.12.20 – ritorno 16.05.21)

11Âª GIORNATA – Inter-Juventus (andata 17.01.21 – ritorno 23.05.21)