Mondo Inter

‘EA Sports Player of the month’ di febbraio, si vota! C’è 1 dell’Inter

Lorenzo M. Pierini29 Febbraio 2024 - 12:42
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Inter-Lazio Supercoppa Italiana
Inter-Lazio Supercoppa Italiana (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images/OneFootball)

Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i sei giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di febbraio.

CANDIDATIMarcus Thuram è uno dei sei candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di febbraio. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Dybala, Koopmeiners, Leao, Orsolini e Vlahovic. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A.

https://x.com/seriea/status/1763165468213309697?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg

Fonte: Twitter Lega Serie A

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

Tags
Lorenzo M. Pierini29 Febbraio 2024 - 12:42
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto

Se sei un interista vero, allora non puoi fare a meno di entrare nella famiglia Inter-News.it diventando a tutti gli effetti un membro attivo del nostro progetto editoriale! Per farlo basta semplicemente compilare il form di iscrizione alla nostra Membership - che è rigorosamente gratuita! - poi a contattarti via mail per darti tutte le istruzioni ci penseremo noi dopo il ritiro della INs Card personale! E se nel frattempo vuoi chiederci qualsiasi cosa, non perdere altro tempo: contattaci direttamente attraverso la pagina dedicata, che puoi raggiungere dal nostro sito come sempre con un click.


Articoli correlati

San Siro, Inter-Juventus

Inter multata dopo la sfida con l’Atalanta! C’entra Gasperini

29 Febbraio 2024 - 12:36
Simone Inzaghi in Inter-Salernitana (Photo by Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News.it ©)

Inter, giornata di riposo! Solo in sei al lavoro ad Appiano – Sky

29 Febbraio 2024 - 12:20
Paolo De Paola

De Paola: «Grandissima Inter. Fa paura già al Manchester City»

29 Febbraio 2024 - 11:59
Giorgio Furlani - Milan

Furlani: «San Siro non soddisfa standard necessari! Nuovo stadio»

29 Febbraio 2024 - 11:39
Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, calciomercato, approfondimenti, editoriali, esclusive, rassegna stampa, video e tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale sulle partite della FC Inter 1908 con interviste, pagelle, statistiche, moviola e analisi tattica. Qui tutto il calcio giovanile e femminile a tinte nerazzurre. E tanto altro ancora! Segui LIVE Inter-News.it scaricando anche l'app gratuita, ogni giorno in diretta sul canale YouTube e su tutti i social per restare sempre aggiornato sulla nostra passione interista.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut. Trib. di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore: MaMa Srls - P.IVA 02392100687 - Direttore Responsabile: Riccardo Spignesi.
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale. Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dall'agenzia Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2023 MaMa srls - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02392100687- Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Rilevato!

Abbiamo notato che sta usando un AdBlocker. INTER-NEWS.IT sostiene spese ingenti di personale, infrastrutture tecnologiche e altro e disabilitando la pubblicità ci impedisci di guadagnare il necessario per continuare a tenerti aggiornato con le notizie sull\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'Inter. Per favore inserisici il nostro sito nella tua lista di esclusione del tuo AdBlocker.

Grazie.