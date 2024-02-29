‘EA Sports Player of the month’ di febbraio, si vota! C’è 1 dell’Inter
Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i sei giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di febbraio.
CANDIDATI – Marcus Thuram è uno dei sei candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di febbraio. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Dybala, Koopmeiners, Leao, Orsolini e Vlahovic. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A.
https://x.com/seriea/status/1763165468213309697?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg
Fonte: Twitter Lega Serie A