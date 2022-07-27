VIDEO – Inter, buon compleanno a Pandev: gli auguri con dei gol speciali
Tanti auguri a Goran Pandev, ex attaccante nonché leggenda dell’Inter del Triplete. Oggi, 27 luglio, ha compiuto 39 anni.
VIDEO – L’Inter, tramite il proprio account Twitter, in occasione del compleanno di Goran Pandev ha celebrato l’ex attaccante macedone pubblicando un video che contiene alcuni suoi gol in maglia nerazzurra. A seguire il tweet condiviso dalla società meneghina.
Great goals and memories from birthday boy Goran Pandev 🇲🇰 ⚽#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/pFIWpuGmYK
— Inter (@Inter_en) July 27, 2022
Fonte: Twitter Inter_en