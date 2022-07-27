Video

VIDEO – Inter, buon compleanno a Pandev: gli auguri con dei gol speciali

Lorenzo Pierini27 Luglio 2022 - 12:27
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Goran Pandev Genoa-Benevento
Photo 200196828 © Marco Canoniero - Dreamstime.com

Tanti auguri a Goran Pandev, ex attaccante nonché leggenda dell’Inter del Triplete. Oggi, 27 luglio, ha compiuto 39 anni.

VIDEO – L’Inter, tramite il proprio account Twitter, in occasione del compleanno di Goran Pandev ha celebrato l’ex attaccante macedone pubblicando un video che contiene alcuni suoi gol in maglia nerazzurra. A seguire il tweet condiviso dalla società meneghina.

Fonte: Twitter Inter_en

