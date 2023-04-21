VIDEO – Goal of the week, vince Barella! Segue un altro giocatore dell’Inter

Il gol di Nicolò Barella in Inter-Benfica, rete del momentaneo 1-0, vale il riconoscimento Goal of the week da parte della UEFA Champions League.

SUCCESSO – Trionfo Inter nella Goal of the week della UEFA Champions League. Due reti della squadra nerazzurra sono nei primi due posti. A vincere è stato il gol di Nicolò Barella, rete dell’1-0 in Inter-Benfica. Alle sue spalle il gol realizzato da un suo compagno di squadra, Joaquin Correa, autore della rete del 3-1 nello stesso match. A seguire il video pubblicato dalla UEFA Champions League su Twitter.

Fonte: Twitter UEFA Champions League