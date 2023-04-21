Video

VIDEO – Goal of the week, vince Barella! Segue un altro giocatore dell’Inter

Lorenzo Pierini21 Aprile 2023 - 12:36
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Barella Inter Benfica
Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News

Il gol di Nicolò Barella in Inter-Benfica, rete del momentaneo 1-0, vale il riconoscimento Goal of the week da parte della UEFA Champions League.

SUCCESSO – Trionfo Inter nella Goal of the week della UEFA Champions League. Due reti della squadra nerazzurra sono nei primi due posti. A vincere è stato il gol di Nicolò Barella, rete dell’1-0 in Inter-Benfica. Alle sue spalle il gol realizzato da un suo compagno di squadra, Joaquin Correa, autore della rete del 3-1 nello stesso match. A seguire il video pubblicato dalla UEFA Champions League su Twitter.

Fonte: Twitter UEFA Champions League

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

Tags
Lorenzo Pierini21 Aprile 2023 - 12:36
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto

Se sei un interista vero, allora non puoi fare a meno di entrare nella famiglia Inter-News.it diventando a tutti gli effetti un membro attivo del nostro progetto editoriale! Per farlo basta semplicemente compilare il form di iscrizione alla nostra Membership - che è rigorosamente gratuita! - poi a contattarti via mail per darti tutte le istruzioni ci penseremo noi dopo il ritiro della INs Card personale! E se nel frattempo vuoi chiederci qualsiasi cosa, non perdere altro tempo: contattaci direttamente attraverso la pagina dedicata, che puoi raggiungere dal nostro sito come sempre con un click.


Articoli correlati

Barella Inter Benfica

VIDEO – Inter, super gol al Benfica: «C’è chi lo guarda in loop e chi mente»

21 Aprile 2023 - 11:16
Il Presidente Steven Zhang con gli AD Beppe Marotta e Alessandro Antonello - Inter

VIDEO – Zhang: «Ogni partita ora una finale! Ai tifosi dell’Inter dico…»

20 Aprile 2023 - 21:54
Lautaro Martinez Inter Benfica

VIDEO – Lautaro Martinez: «Inter, spirito di squadra importante!»

20 Aprile 2023 - 21:46

VIDEO – Inter carica verso il Benfica: «Una notte per prenderci tutto»

19 Aprile 2023 - 12:39

Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, calciomercato, approfondimenti, editoriali, esclusive, rassegna stampa, video e tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale sulle partite della FC Inter 1908 con interviste, pagelle, statistiche, moviola e analisi tattica. Qui tutto il calcio giovanile e femminile a tinte nerazzurre. E tanto altro ancora! Segui LIVE Inter-News.it scaricando anche l'app gratuita, ogni giorno in diretta sul canale YouTube e su tutti i social per restare sempre aggiornato sulla nostra passione interista.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut. Trib. di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore: Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile: Riccardo Spignesi.
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale. Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dall'agenzia Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2023 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

Abbiamo notato che sta usando un AdBlocker. INTER-NEWS.IT sostiene spese ingenti di personale, infrastrutture tecnologiche e altro e disabilitando la pubblicità ci impedisci di guadagnare il necessario per continuare a tenerti aggiornato con le notizie sull\\\'Inter. Per favore inserisici il nostro sito nella tua lista di esclusione del tuo AdBlocker.

Grazie.