Video

VIDEO – Champions League, Inter: «Mkhitaryan constellation, la rotta verso le stelle…»

Lorenzo M. Pierini8 Giugno 2023 - 12:24
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Mkhitaryan
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Inter (Fonte foto Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News)

L’Inter ha pubblicato un video in vista della finale di Champions League contro il Manchester City con il gol dello 0-2 di Henrikh Mkhitaryan nell’andata delle semifinali.

MKHITARYAN – Queste le parole nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dall’Inter. “La rotta verso le ✨continua: l’armeno che va come un 🚂 è arrivato a destinazione 💥 #ForzaInter #UCL #UCLFinal“.

Fonte: Twitter Inter

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

Tags
Lorenzo M. Pierini8 Giugno 2023 - 12:24
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto

Se sei un interista vero, allora non puoi fare a meno di entrare nella famiglia Inter-News.it diventando a tutti gli effetti un membro attivo del nostro progetto editoriale! Per farlo basta semplicemente compilare il form di iscrizione alla nostra Membership - che è rigorosamente gratuita! - poi a contattarti via mail per darti tutte le istruzioni ci penseremo noi dopo il ritiro della INs Card personale! E se nel frattempo vuoi chiederci qualsiasi cosa, non perdere altro tempo: contattaci direttamente attraverso la pagina dedicata, che puoi raggiungere dal nostro sito come sempre con un click.


Articoli correlati

Locandina TG Inter-News 7 giugno 2023

VIDEO – Inter, Mkhitaryan risponde presente! Amadeus sogna l’impresa | TG Inter-News

7 Giugno 2023 - 20:06
Allenamento Champions League(copyright: Inter-News.it / Tommaso Fimiano)

VIDEO − Inter sulla Champions League: «Da Milano verso le stelle»

7 Giugno 2023 - 15:25
Locandina TG Inter-News 6 giugno 2023

VIDEO – Guardiola sfida l’Inter! Calhanoglu firma il rinnovo. Zilliacus più vicino? | TG Inter-News

6 Giugno 2023 - 20:09
Lautaro Martinez. Inter-Atalanta

VIDEO – Lautaro Martinez carica l’Inter: «Finale, ultimo sforzo!»

5 Giugno 2023 - 20:12

Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, calciomercato, approfondimenti, editoriali, esclusive, rassegna stampa, video e tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale sulle partite della FC Inter 1908 con interviste, pagelle, statistiche, moviola e analisi tattica. Qui tutto il calcio giovanile e femminile a tinte nerazzurre. E tanto altro ancora! Segui LIVE Inter-News.it scaricando anche l'app gratuita, ogni giorno in diretta sul canale YouTube e su tutti i social per restare sempre aggiornato sulla nostra passione interista.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut. Trib. di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore: Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile: Riccardo Spignesi.
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale. Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dall'agenzia Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2023 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

Abbiamo notato che sta usando un AdBlocker. INTER-NEWS.IT sostiene spese ingenti di personale, infrastrutture tecnologiche e altro e disabilitando la pubblicità ci impedisci di guadagnare il necessario per continuare a tenerti aggiornato con le notizie sull\\\'Inter. Per favore inserisici il nostro sito nella tua lista di esclusione del tuo AdBlocker.

Grazie.