VIDEO – Champions League, Inter: «Mkhitaryan constellation, la rotta verso le stelle…»
L’Inter ha pubblicato un video in vista della finale di Champions League contro il Manchester City con il gol dello 0-2 di Henrikh Mkhitaryan nell’andata delle semifinali.
MKHITARYAN – Queste le parole nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dall’Inter. “La rotta verso le ✨continua: l’armeno che va come un 🚂 è arrivato a destinazione 💥 #ForzaInter #UCL #UCLFinal“.
Fonte: Twitter Inter