VIDEO – L’Inter ricorda il derby vinto del 2012 firmato da Milito

L’Inter ricorda il derby vinto contro il Milan nel 2012 e firmato dal Principe Diego Milito. Il club nerazzurro pubblica questo video su Twitter.

VITTORIA – Oggi, ben 11 anni fa, quindi nel 2012, l’Inter vinceva il derby contro il Milan in campionato grazie al gol di Diego Milito, la leggenda argentina che ha firmato l’impresa più grande dei nerazzurri. Il club ricorda con questo video su Twitter la partita vinta dalla squadra del vecchio allenatore Claudio Ranieri.

On this day in 2012, El Príncipe struck to secure victory in the derby 👑⚫🔵#OTD #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/g8A62wIfNL

— Inter (@Inter_en) January 15, 2023