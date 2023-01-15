Social Network

VIDEO – L’Inter ricorda il derby vinto del 2012 firmato da Milito

Emanuele Rossi15 Gennaio 2023 - 21:16
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Diego Milito Inter
Diego Milito foto Steindy / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

L’Inter ricorda il derby vinto contro il Milan nel 2012 e firmato dal Principe Diego Milito. Il club nerazzurro pubblica questo video su Twitter.

VITTORIA – Oggi, ben 11 anni fa, quindi nel 2012, l’Inter vinceva il derby contro il Milan in campionato grazie al gol di Diego Milito, la leggenda argentina che ha firmato l’impresa più grande dei nerazzurri. Il club ricorda con questo video su Twitter la partita vinta dalla squadra del vecchio allenatore Claudio Ranieri.

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Tags
Emanuele Rossi15 Gennaio 2023 - 21:16
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, il calciomercato, gli approfondimenti, gli editoriali, le partite, le pagelle, le interviste e le esclusive.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut.Trib.di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile Riccardo Spignesi
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dalle seguenti agenzie:
Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/) e Imago Images (https://www.imago-images.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2021 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

Abbiamo notato che sta usando un AdBlocker. INTER-NEWS.IT sostiene spese ingenti di personale, infrastrutture tecnologiche e altro e disabilitando la pubblicità ci impedisci di guadagnare il necessario per continuare a tenerti aggiornato con le notizie sull\'Inter. Per favore inserisici il nostro sito nella tua lista di esclusione del tuo AdBlocker.

Grazie.

Powered By
Best Wordpress Adblock Detecting Plugin | CHP Adblock