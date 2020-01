FOTO – Inter, exploit social! Nerazzurri nella top 5 dell’ultimo mese: il dato

View this post on Instagram

Here again a monthly update on the top 5 football clubs ranked by the percentage growth of their social media followership in the past 30 days 📱 Some clubs gained new audiences mainly as a result of their signings – for example, Dutch club @scheerenveenofficial signed on loan Vietnamese full-back Doan Van Hau, while for @spursofficial, the growth is linked to the arrival of José Mourinho ✍️ Others can attribute growing popularity to on-pitch success – this the case of @sheffieldunited (sitting 6th in EPL) and @inter, still in race with Juventus to win the Serie A 🏆 #kpmgfootballbenchmark #socialmedia #social