FOTO – Inter 112 anni, Veron 45. L’argentino: “Auguri alla famiglia interista”

9 Marzo 2020, 15:32
Juan Sebastian Veron
L’Inter spegne oggi 112 candeline (vedi articolo), ma non l’unica a festeggiare il compleanno. Anche Veron, infatti, festeggia i suoi 45 anni. L’ex centrocampista argentino ringrazia il club nerazzurro per il pensiero e ricambia. Di seguito quanto pubblicato su Instagram

DOPPIO COMPLEANNO – L’Inter spegne 112 candeline, ma non è l’unica a festeggiare. Anche Juan Sebastian Veron festeggia il suo compleanno e per l’occasione ricambia il pensiero del suo ex club: “Grazie Inter! Tanti auguri anche a voi per i 112 anni del club. Un abbraccio a tutta la famiglia interista”.


