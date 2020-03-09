FOTO – Inter 112 anni, Veron 45. L’argentino: “Auguri alla famiglia interista”

Juventus-Inter e quel silenzio che fa più paura delle porte chiuse (obbligate)
Il weekend di Juventus-Inter sta per diventare realtà. Dopo oltre una...
L’Inter spegne oggi 112 candeline (vedi articolo), ma non l’unica a festeggiare il compleanno. Anche Veron, infatti, festeggia i suoi 45 anni. L’ex centrocampista argentino ringrazia il club nerazzurro per il pensiero e ricambia. Di seguito quanto pubblicato su Instagram
Grazie @inter ! Tanti auguri anche a voi per i 112 anni del club. Un abbraccio a tutta la famiglia interista ⚫️🔵 #Inter112 Posted @withregram • @inter FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS BRUJITA! 🎂🇦🇷 45 years worth of talent, passion and magic: happy birthday to Juan Sebastian #Veron! On such a special day, nobody defines #BornInter better than this man? #Inter #ForzaInter #InterForever #Inter112 #Legend #Football