FOTO – Champions League, Dumfries carico: «Road to Istanbul»

Lorenzo M. Pierini18 Maggio 2023 - 12:54
Denzel Dumfries Theo Hernandez Milan Inter
Denzel Dumfries e Theo Hernandez in Milan-Inter (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images/OneFootball)

Denzel Dumfries ha pubblicato un messaggio e tre foto sulla finale di Champions League conquistata dalla “sua” Inter battendo il Milan.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUEDenzel Dumfries ha condiviso un messaggio e tre foto all’interno del seguente tweet in vista della finale di Champions League tra il Manchester City e la “sua” Inter. “Road to Istanbul! Enjoyed this one… 😜 Forza Inter ⚫️🔵“.

Fonte: Twitter Denzel Dumfries

