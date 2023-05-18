FOTO – Champions League, Dumfries carico: «Road to Istanbul»
Denzel Dumfries ha pubblicato un messaggio e tre foto sulla finale di Champions League conquistata dalla “sua” Inter battendo il Milan.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – Denzel Dumfries ha condiviso un messaggio e tre foto all’interno del seguente tweet in vista della finale di Champions League tra il Manchester City e la “sua” Inter. “Road to Istanbul! Enjoyed this one… 😜 Forza Inter ⚫️🔵“.
Road to Istanbul! Enjoyed this one… 😜 Forza Inter ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/5LcqVzHz9V
— Denzel Dumfries (@DenzelJMD2) May 18, 2023
Fonte: Twitter Denzel Dumfries