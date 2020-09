Males, le sue prime parole da giocatore dell’Inter dopo l’ufficialità

View this post on Instagram

I am so happy and proud to sign a 5 year contract with @inter! A dream came true for me. First I want to thank my family for everything, it would be impossible without them. Thanks to my manager and big brother Gezim Ibrahimi and @footuro_ag . I wanna thank my friends and all the people who always believed in me. Sono molto contento di essere qui e mi rallegro per questo tempo.. 🙏 FORZA INTER ⚫️🔵 #NotForEveryone #ForzaInter