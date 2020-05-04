Primo Piano

Inter, campagna BUU finalista in due categorie al NYF Advertising Awards

4 Maggio 2020, 17:09
La campagna “BUU – Brothers Universally United” dell’Inter è stata eletta finalista in ben due categorie nell’edizione 2020 del “NYF Advertising Awards”. Ad annunciarlo è il club nerazzurro su Twitter

PREMIO – Nell’edizione 2020 del NYF Advertising Awards, la campagna BUU – Brothers Universally United è stata premiata come finalista nelle categorie “Crisis & Issue Management – Public Relation: best use” e “Social Good: Brand or Charity – Sports: best use”.


