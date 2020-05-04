Inter, campagna BUU finalista in due categorie al NYF Advertising Awards
La campagna “BUU – Brothers Universally United” dell’Inter è stata eletta finalista in ben due categorie nell’edizione 2020 del “NYF Advertising Awards”. Ad annunciarlo è il club nerazzurro su Twitter
PREMIO – Nell’edizione 2020 del NYF Advertising Awards, la campagna BUU – Brothers Universally United è stata premiata come finalista nelle categorie “Crisis & Issue Management – Public Relation: best use” e “Social Good: Brand or Charity – Sports: best use”.
🏵️ | AWARD
Nell'edizione 2020 del @NYFAdAwards, la campagna BUU – #BrothersUniversallyUnited è stata premiata come finalista nelle categorie "Crisis & Issue Management – Public Relation: best use" e "Social Good: Brand or Charity – Sports: best use" 🏅⚫🔵#NYFyourself #FCIM pic.twitter.com/SFMbAUxTrd
— Inter (@Inter) May 4, 2020
