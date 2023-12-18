Champions League, calendario date e orari ottavi con Inter-Atlético Madrid
Era attesissimo il calendario dopo il sorteggio di Champions League ed è appena uscito: ecco quando si giocheranno le partite degli ottavi di finale, con Inter-Atlético Madrid.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – CALENDARIO ANDATA OTTAVI
Copenaghen-Manchester City martedì 13 febbraio ore 21
RB Lipsia-Real Madrid martedì 13 febbraio ore 21
Lazio-Bayern Monaco mercoledì 14 febbraio ore 21
PSG-Real Sociedad mercoledì 14 febbraio ore 21
Inter-Atlético Madrid martedì 20 febbraio ore 21
PSV Eindhoven-Borussia Dortmund martedì 20 febbraio ore 21
Napoli-Barcellona mercoledì 21 febbraio ore 21
Porto-Arsenal mercoledì 21 febbraio ore 21
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – CALENDARIO RITORNO OTTAVI
Bayern Monaco-Lazio martedì 5 marzo ore 21
Real Sociedad-PSG martedì 5 marzo ore 21
Manchester City-Copenaghen mercoledì 6 marzo ore 21
Real Madrid-RB Lipsia mercoledì 6 marzo ore 21
Arsenal-Porto martedì 12 marzo ore 21
Barcellona-Napoli martedì 12 marzo ore 21
Atlético Madrid-Inter mercoledì 13 marzo ore 21
Borussia Dortmund-PSV Eindhoven mercoledì 13 marzo ore 21