Champions League, calendario date e orari ottavi con Inter-Atlético Madrid

Riccardo Spignesi18 Dicembre 2023 - 16:38
Tempo di lettura: un minuto
Era attesissimo il calendario dopo il sorteggio di Champions League ed è appena uscito: ecco quando si giocheranno le partite degli ottavi di finale, con Inter-Atlético Madrid.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – CALENDARIO ANDATA OTTAVI

Copenaghen-Manchester City martedì 13 febbraio ore 21

RB Lipsia-Real Madrid martedì 13 febbraio ore 21

Lazio-Bayern Monaco mercoledì 14 febbraio ore 21

PSG-Real Sociedad mercoledì 14 febbraio ore 21

Inter-Atlético Madrid martedì 20 febbraio ore 21

PSV Eindhoven-Borussia Dortmund martedì 20 febbraio ore 21

Napoli-Barcellona mercoledì 21 febbraio ore 21

Porto-Arsenal mercoledì 21 febbraio ore 21

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – CALENDARIO RITORNO OTTAVI

Bayern Monaco-Lazio martedì 5 marzo ore 21

Real Sociedad-PSG martedì 5 marzo ore 21

Manchester City-Copenaghen mercoledì 6 marzo ore 21

Real Madrid-RB Lipsia mercoledì 6 marzo ore 21

Arsenal-Porto martedì 12 marzo ore 21

Barcellona-Napoli martedì 12 marzo ore 21

Atlético Madrid-Inter mercoledì 13 marzo ore 21

Borussia Dortmund-PSV Eindhoven mercoledì 13 marzo ore 21

