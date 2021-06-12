L’Uefa ha ufficializzato che Danimarca-Finlandia proseguirà alle 20.30, dopo un’ora e più di sospensione causa malore in campo per Christian Eriksen

THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Danimarca-Finlandia non è stata rinviata né annullata: la gara degli Europei proseguirà alle 20.30 dopo il malore a Eriksen e la stabilizzazione delle condizioni del calciatore. Sarebbero stati proprio i calciatori ad insistere per la ripresa della partita.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).

The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half.

— UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021