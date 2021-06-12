Mondo InterNazionali

UFFICIALE – Malore Eriksen, Danimarca-Finlandia riprenderà alle 20.30

Daniele Berardi12 Giugno 2021 - 20:15
Christian Eriksen - Inter (Photo by Tommaso Fimiano, Copyright Inter-News.it)
Christian Eriksen - Inter (Photo by Tommaso Fimiano, Copyright Inter-News.it)

L’Uefa ha ufficializzato che Danimarca-Finlandia proseguirà alle 20.30, dopo un’ora e più di sospensione causa malore in campo per Christian Eriksen

THE SHOW MUST GO ONDanimarca-Finlandia non è stata rinviata né annullata: la gara degli Europei proseguirà alle 20.30 dopo il malore a Eriksen e la stabilizzazione delle condizioni del calciatore. Sarebbero stati proprio i calciatori ad insistere per la ripresa della partita.

