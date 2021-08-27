Nazionali

Olanda, i convocati: presenti i difensori dell’Inter de Vrij e Dumfries. Tre partite

Sandro Caramazza27 Agosto 2021 - 14:46
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Denzel Dumfries - Olanda
1003319924 - Denzel Dumfries - Olanda (Photo ANP via Imago/OneFootball)

L’Olanda ha diramato la lista dei 25 giocatori convocati in vista delle tre sfide di qualificazione ai Mondiali 2022 contro Norvegia (mercoledì 1 settembre), Montenegro (sabato 4 settembre) e Turchia (martedì 7 settembre). Presenti anche de Vrij e Dumfries dell’Inter.

CONVOCATI OLANDA

Portieri: Justin Bijlow; Joel Drommel; Tim Krul

Difensori: Nathan Aké; Daley Blind; Virgil van Dijk; DENZEL DUMFRIES; Matthhijs de Ligt; Tyrell Malacia; Devyne Rensch; Justine Timber; STEFAN DE VRIJ

Centrocampisti: Ryan Gravenberch; Frenkie de Jong; Davy Klassen; Teun Koopmeiners; Marten de Roon; Guus Til; Georginio Wijnaldum

Attaccanti: Steven Berghuis; Steven Bergwijn; Cody Gakpo; Donyell Malen; Memphis Depay; Wout Weghorst

Fonte: onsoranje.nl

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Tags
Sandro Caramazza27 Agosto 2021 - 14:46
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, il calciomercato, gli approfondimenti, gli editoriali, le partite, le pagelle, le interviste e le esclusive.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut.Trib.di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile Riccardo Spignesi
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
© Copyright © 2014-2021 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button