Nazionali
Olanda, i convocati: presenti i difensori dell’Inter de Vrij e Dumfries. Tre partite
L’Olanda ha diramato la lista dei 25 giocatori convocati in vista delle tre sfide di qualificazione ai Mondiali 2022 contro Norvegia (mercoledì 1 settembre), Montenegro (sabato 4 settembre) e Turchia (martedì 7 settembre). Presenti anche de Vrij e Dumfries dell’Inter.
CONVOCATI OLANDA
Portieri: Justin Bijlow; Joel Drommel; Tim Krul
Difensori: Nathan Aké; Daley Blind; Virgil van Dijk; DENZEL DUMFRIES; Matthhijs de Ligt; Tyrell Malacia; Devyne Rensch; Justine Timber; STEFAN DE VRIJ
Centrocampisti: Ryan Gravenberch; Frenkie de Jong; Davy Klassen; Teun Koopmeiners; Marten de Roon; Guus Til; Georginio Wijnaldum
Attaccanti: Steven Berghuis; Steven Bergwijn; Cody Gakpo; Donyell Malen; Memphis Depay; Wout Weghorst
Fonte: onsoranje.nl
© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale