UFFICIALE – Europa League, dopo il rinvio Inter due match a porte chiuse

Dopo il rinvio di Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma, arriva una nuova comunicazione dell’UEFA su due match degli ottavi di Europa League. Questi infatti si giocheranno a porte chiuse per l’emergenza Coronavirus

UFFICIALE – A causa delle decisioni prese dalle autorità competetenti l’UEFA ha comunicato che LASK-Manchester United ed Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea si giocheranno a porte chiuse.

Following decisions taken by the relevant authorities related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two more upcoming #UEL matches will go ahead as scheduled but will be played behind closed doors.

🇦🇹 LASK – Manchester United FC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇩🇪 Eintracht Frankfurt – FC Basel 🇨🇭

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 11, 2020