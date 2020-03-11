Mondo Inter

UFFICIALE – Europa League, dopo il rinvio Inter due match a porte chiuse

11 Marzo 2020, 18:24
Dopo il rinvio di Inter-Getafe e Siviglia-Roma, arriva una nuova comunicazione dell’UEFA su due match degli ottavi di Europa League. Questi infatti si giocheranno a porte chiuse per l’emergenza Coronavirus

UFFICIALE – A causa delle decisioni prese dalle autorità competetenti l’UEFA ha comunicato che LASK-Manchester United ed Eintracht Francoforte-Basilea si giocheranno a porte chiuse.


