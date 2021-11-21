Trofeo Jasin, France Football posta ranking 2019 con futuro portiere Inter?

France Football pubblica il ranking dell’edizione 2019 del Trofeo Jasin, premio al miglior portiere al mondo: presente futuro portiere Inter?

TWEET – France Football ha ricordato con un tweet l’edizione 2019 del Trofeo Jasin, premio assegnato al miglior portiere al mondo, in quel caso ad Alisson. Nel ranking presente l’attuale portiere dell’Inter, Samir Handanovic, in decima posizione, ma anche il possibile estremo difensore dell’Inter. Si tratta di Andre Onana, al settimo posto. Il portiere è in scadenza di contratto con l’Ajax ed è accostato fortemente al club nerazzurro.

Fonte: Twitter France Football