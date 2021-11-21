Mondo Inter

Trofeo Jasin, France Football posta ranking 2019 con futuro portiere Inter?

Lorenzo Pierini21 Novembre 2021 - 12:34
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Nuovo Logo Inter IM
Nuovo Logo Inter IM

France Football pubblica il ranking dell’edizione 2019 del Trofeo Jasin, premio al miglior portiere al mondo: presente futuro portiere Inter?

TWEETFrance Football ha ricordato con un tweet l’edizione 2019 del Trofeo Jasin, premio assegnato al miglior portiere al mondo, in quel caso ad Alisson. Nel ranking presente l’attuale portiere dell’Inter, Samir Handanovic, in decima posizione, ma anche il possibile estremo difensore dell’Inter. Si tratta di Andre Onana, al settimo posto. Il portiere è in scadenza di contratto con l’Ajax ed è accostato fortemente al club nerazzurro.

Fonte: Twitter France Football

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Tags
Lorenzo Pierini21 Novembre 2021 - 12:34
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, il calciomercato, gli approfondimenti, gli editoriali, le partite, le pagelle, le interviste e le esclusive.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut.Trib.di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile Riccardo Spignesi
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale
Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dalle seguenti agenzie:
Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/) e Imago Images (https://www.imago-images.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2021 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button