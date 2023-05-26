Mondo Inter

Serie A, un giocatore Inter candidato all'”EA Sports Player of the month” di maggio

Lorenzo M. Pierini26 Maggio 2023 - 12:43
Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i cinque giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di maggio.

CANDIDATIRomelu Lukaku è uno dei cinque candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di maggio. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Domenico Berardi, Boulaye Dia, Giovanni Di Lorenzo e Matteo Pessina. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A. “Ecco a voi i nominati per l’ultimo Player of the Month della stagione 🥁 #FIFA23 #POTM @EASPORTSFIFA @EA_FIFA_Italia“.

