Serie A, un giocatore Inter candidato all'”EA Sports Player of the month” di aprile
Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i cinque giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di aprile.
CANDIDATI – Lautaro Martinez è uno dei cinque candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di aprile. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Rafael Leao, Pellegrini, Verdi e Zaccagni. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A. “Vi presentiamo i 5️⃣ nominati per l’@EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month di Aprile 🙌 Vota ora ➡ serieapotm.easports.com #FIFA23 #POTM @EA_FIFA_Italia“.
Fonte: Twitter Serie A