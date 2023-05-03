Mondo Inter

Serie A, un giocatore Inter candidato all'”EA Sports Player of the month” di aprile

Lorenzo M. Pierini3 Maggio 2023 - 12:18
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
EMPOLI, ITALY - APRIL 23: Lautaro Javier Martínez and Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Carlo Castellani on April 23, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i cinque giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di aprile.

CANDIDATILautaro Martinez è uno dei cinque candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di aprile. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Rafael Leao, Pellegrini, Verdi e Zaccagni. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A. “Vi presentiamo i 5️⃣ nominati per l’@EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month di Aprile 🙌 Vota ora ➡ serieapotm.easports.com #FIFA23 #POTM @EA_FIFA_Italia“.

Fonte: Twitter Serie A

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

