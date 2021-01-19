Mondo Inter

Serie A, Barella immancabile nel team of the week con un altro dell’Inter

Articolo di
19 Gennaio 2021, 13:00
NicolÃ² Barella Inter-Juventus Photo 196750577 Â© Marco CanonieroDreamstime.com
Condividi questo articolo

NicolÃ² Barella ovviamente presente nel team of the week della Serie A di WhoScored dopo la prestazione maestosa in Inter-Juventus

TEAM OF THE WEEK – NicolÃ² Barella, centrocampista dell’Inter, Ã¨ presente nel team of the week della Serie A scelto da WhoScored. Grande prova Ã¨ stata quella del centrocampista nerazzurro nella partita contro la Juventus, gara in cui il giocatore Ã¨ stato autore di un assist e un gol. Insieme a Barella vi Ã¨ anche un altro nerazzurro, vale a dire il portiere Samir Handanovic, anch’egli protagonista in positivo nel Derby d’Italia.



Seguici e scarica le nostre APP per restare sempre aggiornato



tifointer





ALTRE NOTIZIE

Tutte le Notizie



Inter-News offre un servizio gratuito ai suoi lettori, a cui non chiediamo nulla, si regge solo sulla raccolta pubblicitaria. Se usi un Ad Blocker ci impedisci di reperire i fondi necessari al mantenimento della struttura e al pagamento della redazione. Per cortesia, se ti piace Inter-News, disabilita il tuo Ad Blocker per questo sito. Grazie e buona lettura.