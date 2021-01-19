Serie A, Barella immancabile nel team of the...

Serie A, Barella immancabile nel team of the week con un altro dell’Inter

NicolÃ² Barella ovviamente presente nel team of the week della Serie A di WhoScored dopo la prestazione maestosa in Inter-Juventus

TEAM OF THE WEEK – NicolÃ² Barella, centrocampista dell’Inter, Ã¨ presente nel team of the week della Serie A scelto da WhoScored. Grande prova Ã¨ stata quella del centrocampista nerazzurro nella partita contro la Juventus, gara in cui il giocatore Ã¨ stato autore di un assist e un gol. Insieme a Barella vi Ã¨ anche un altro nerazzurro, vale a dire il portiere Samir Handanovic, anch’egli protagonista in positivo nel Derby d’Italia.