Lautaro Martinez candidato al premio “EA Sports player of the Month”

Alberto Gallo2 Febbraio 2023 - 15:41
Lautaro Martinez Inter Atalanta
Lautaro Martinez Inter Atalanta (Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News.it)

Lautaro Martinez ha disputato un mese di gennaio importante. El Toro è uno dei cinque candidati al premio “EA Sports player of the Month”

CANDIDATO – Con un post sul proprio profilo Twitter, l’EA Sports ha annunciato i candidati per “Player of the Month” del mese di gennaio. Tra di loro c’è anche Lautaro Martinez, che è tornato dal Mondiale in Qatar in ottima forma, tanto da meritarsi la nomination.

