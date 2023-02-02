Lautaro Martinez candidato al premio “EA Sports player of the Month”

Lautaro Martinez ha disputato un mese di gennaio importante. El Toro è uno dei cinque candidati al premio “EA Sports player of the Month”

CANDIDATO – Con un post sul proprio profilo Twitter, l’EA Sports ha annunciato i candidati per “Player of the Month” del mese di gennaio. Tra di loro c’è anche Lautaro Martinez, che è tornato dal Mondiale in Qatar in ottima forma, tanto da meritarsi la nomination.

