Eriksen, ritorno in Premier League? L’ex Inter in trattative con il Brentford

Christian Eriksen potrebbe fare ritorno in Premier League: il centrocampista danese ex Inter sarebbe in trattative con il Brentford.

INDISCREZIONE – Secondo quanto riportato da The Athletic, Christian Eriksen potrebbe fare ritorno in Premier League. Il centrocampista, dopo la rescissione con l’Inter, sarebbe in trattative con il Brentford. Il club inglese avrebbe offerto al danese un contratto di sei mesi con opzione per un’altra stagione.

Fonte: TheAthletic.com – Jay Harris