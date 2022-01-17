Mondo Inter
Eriksen, ritorno in Premier League? L’ex Inter in trattative con il Brentford
Christian Eriksen potrebbe fare ritorno in Premier League: il centrocampista danese ex Inter sarebbe in trattative con il Brentford.
INDISCREZIONE – Secondo quanto riportato da The Athletic, Christian Eriksen potrebbe fare ritorno in Premier League. Il centrocampista, dopo la rescissione con l’Inter, sarebbe in trattative con il Brentford. Il club inglese avrebbe offerto al danese un contratto di sei mesi con opzione per un’altra stagione.
Fonte: TheAthletic.com – Jay Harris
© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale