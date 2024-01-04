Mondo Inter

‘EA Sports Player of the month’ di dicembre, si vota! C’è 1 dell’Inter

Lorenzo M. Pierini4 Gennaio 2024 - 12:13
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Lucien Agoume Inter vs Fiorentina
(Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP) (Photo by ISABELLA BONOTTO/AFP via Getty Images. Via OneFootball)

Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i sei giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di dicembre.

CANDIDATIMarcus Thuram è uno dei sei candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di ottobre. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Gatti, Gudmundsson, Lukaku, Pulisic e Zirkzee. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A.

https://x.com/seriea/status/1742863858195136689?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg

Fonte: Twitter Lega Serie A

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

Tags
Lorenzo M. Pierini4 Gennaio 2024 - 12:13
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto

Se sei un interista vero, allora non puoi fare a meno di entrare nella famiglia Inter-News.it diventando a tutti gli effetti un membro attivo del nostro progetto editoriale! Per farlo basta semplicemente compilare il form di iscrizione alla nostra Membership - che è rigorosamente gratuita! - poi a contattarti via mail per darti tutte le istruzioni ci penseremo noi dopo il ritiro della INs Card personale! E se nel frattempo vuoi chiederci qualsiasi cosa, non perdere altro tempo: contattaci direttamente attraverso la pagina dedicata, che puoi raggiungere dal nostro sito come sempre con un click.


Articoli correlati

McKennie - Sassuolo-Juventus

McKennie: «Juventus, l’obiettivo è lo Scudetto. Voglio vincere»

4 Gennaio 2024 - 12:05
Stefano Cecchi

Cecchi: «Inzaghi meglio di Mourinho. Però c’è chi contesta»

4 Gennaio 2024 - 11:45
Tajon Buchanan del Club Brugge primo obiettivo Inter per il mercato di gennaio (Photo by Kurt Desplenter/Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images/OneFootball)

Buchanan-Inter, l’impatto dell’operazione sui conti del club. I dettagli

4 Gennaio 2024 - 11:26
Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter-Udinese

Calhanoglu: «Voglio vincere lo Scudetto. Inzaghi ha tanto cuore»

4 Gennaio 2024 - 11:16
Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, calciomercato, approfondimenti, editoriali, esclusive, rassegna stampa, video e tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale sulle partite della FC Inter 1908 con interviste, pagelle, statistiche, moviola e analisi tattica. Qui tutto il calcio giovanile e femminile a tinte nerazzurre. E tanto altro ancora! Segui LIVE Inter-News.it scaricando anche l'app gratuita, ogni giorno in diretta sul canale YouTube e su tutti i social per restare sempre aggiornato sulla nostra passione interista.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut. Trib. di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore: MaMa Srls - P.IVA 02392100687 - Direttore Responsabile: Riccardo Spignesi.
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale. Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dall'agenzia Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2023 MaMa srls - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02392100687- Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button