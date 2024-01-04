‘EA Sports Player of the month’ di dicembre, si vota! C’è 1 dell’Inter
Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i sei giocatori della Serie A candidati dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di dicembre.
CANDIDATI – Marcus Thuram è uno dei sei candidati della Serie A dell'”EA Sports Player of the Month” del mese di ottobre. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Gatti, Gudmundsson, Lukaku, Pulisic e Zirkzee. A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla Lega Serie A.
https://x.com/seriea/status/1742863858195136689?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg
Fonte: Twitter Lega Serie A