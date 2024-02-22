Mondo Inter

Champions League, ‘Player of the Week’: si vota! C’è 1 dell’Inter

Lorenzo M. Pierini22 Febbraio 2024 - 11:30
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcus Thuram e Marko Arnautovic in Inter-Frosinone (Photo by Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News.it ©)
Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcus Thuram e Marko Arnautovic in Inter-Frosinone (Photo by Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News.it ©)

Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i quattro calciatori candidati al “Player of the Week” della UEFA Champions League.

CANDIDATIMarko Arnautovic, autore del gol decisivo nel match contro l’Atletico Madrid disputato martedì scorso, è uno dei quattro candidati dalla UEFA Champions League per il premio “Player of the Week“. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Galeno (Porto), Veerman (PSV)e Lewandowski (Barcellona). A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla UEFA Champions League.

https://x.com/championsleague/status/1760442411556188370?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg

Fonte: Twitter UEFA Champions League

