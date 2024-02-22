Champions League, ‘Player of the Week’: si vota! C’è 1 dell’Inter
Un giocatore dell’Inter è tra i quattro calciatori candidati al “Player of the Week” della UEFA Champions League.
CANDIDATI – Marko Arnautovic, autore del gol decisivo nel match contro l’Atletico Madrid disputato martedì scorso, è uno dei quattro candidati dalla UEFA Champions League per il premio “Player of the Week“. L’attaccante dell’Inter sfida Galeno (Porto), Veerman (PSV)e Lewandowski (Barcellona). A seguire i dettagli nel messaggio pubblicato su Twitter dalla UEFA Champions League.
https://x.com/championsleague/status/1760442411556188370?s=61&t=mET4D1z3zsBKtLnzlzvgjg
Fonte: Twitter UEFA Champions League