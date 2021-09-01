Serie A, 3ª-19ª giornata: le partite in diretta e streaming. Inter: 5/17 su Sky
La Lega Serie A ha comunicato date e orari delle partite dalla 3a alla 19a giornata (vedi calendario). Ecco il programma di queste giornate di campionato (con l’Inter che ripartirà contro la Sampdoria dopo la sosta), con i canali della diretta TV fra DAZN e Sky Sport.
SERIE A – 3ª GIORNATA
Empoli-Venezia sabato 11 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Juventus sabato 11 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Atalanta-Fiorentina sabato 11 agosto ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
SAMPDORIA-INTER domenica 12 settembre ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Cagliari-Genoa domenica 12 settembre ore 15.00- live streaming DAZN
Spezia-Udinese domenica 12 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Salernitana domenica 12 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Lazio domenica 12 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Roma-Sassuolo domenica 12 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Bologna-Hellas Verona lunedì 13 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
SERIE A – 4ª GIORNATA
Sassuolo-Torino venerdì 17 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Genoa-Fiorentina sabato 18 settembre ore 15.00 – ive streaming DAZN
INTER-BOLOGNA sabato 18 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Salernitana-Atalanta sabato 18 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Empoli-Sampdoria domenica 19 settembre ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Venezia-Spezia domenica 19 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Hellas Verona-Roma domenica 19 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Lazio-Cagliari domenica 19 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Juventus-Milan domenica 19 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Udinese-Napoli lunedì 20 agosto ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
SERIE A – 5ª GIORNATA
Bologna-Genoa martedì 21 settembre ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Atalanta-Sassuolo martedì 21 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
FIORENTINA-INTER martedì 21 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Salernitana-Hellas Verona mercoledì 22 settembre ore 18.30 – llive streaming DAZN
Spezia-Juventus mercoledì 22 settembre ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Cagliari-Empoli mercoledì 22 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Venezia mercoledì 22 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Sampdoria-Napoli giovedì 23 settembre ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Lazio giovedì 23 settembre ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Roma-Udinese giovedì 23 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
SERIE A – 6ª GIORNATA
Spezia-Milan sabato 25 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
INTER-ATALANTA sabato 25 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Genoa-Hellas Verona sabato 25 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Juventus-Sampdoria domenica 26 settembre ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Empoli-Bologna domenica 26 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sassuolo-Salernitana domenica 26 settembre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Udinese-Fiorentina domenica 26 settembre ore 15 – live streaming DAZN
Lazio-Roma domenica 26 settembre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Cagliari domenica 26 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Venezia-Torino lunedì 27 settembre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
SERIE A – 7ª GIORNATA
Cagliari-Venezia venerdì 1 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Salernitana-Genoa sabato 2 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Juventus sabato 2 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
SASSUOLO-INTER sabato 2 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Bologna-Lazio domenica 3 ottobre ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Hellas Verona-Spezia domenica 3 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sampdoria-Udinese domenica 3 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Fiorentina-Napoli domenica 3 ottobre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Roma-Emüpoli domenica 3 ottobre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Atalanta-Milan lunedì 3 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
SERIE A – 8ª GIORNATA
Spezia-Salernitana sabato 16 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
LAZIO-INTER sabato 16 ottobre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Hellas Verona sabato sabato 16 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Cagliari-Sampdoria domenica 17 ottobre ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Empoli-Atalanta domenica 17 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Genoa-Sassuolo domenica 17 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Udinese-Bologna domenica 17 ottobre ore 15 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Torino domenica 17 ottobre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Juventus-Roma domenica 17 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Venezia-Fiorentina lunedì 18 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
SERIE A – 9ª GIORNATA
Torino-Genoa venerdì 22 ottobre ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Sampdoria-Spezia venerdì 22 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Salerninana-Empoli sabato 23 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sassuolo-Venezia sabato 23 ottobre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Bologna-Milan sabato 23 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Atalanta-Udinese domenica 24 ottobre ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV SKy
Fiorentina-Cagliari domenica 24 ottobre ore 15 – live streaming DAZN
Hellas Verona-Lazio domenica 24 ottobre ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Roma-Napoli domenica 24 ottobre ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
INTER-JUVENTUS domenica 24 ottobre ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
DECIMA GIORNATA
Cagliari-Roma 27/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Empoli-Inter 27/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Juventus-Sassuolo 27/10/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Lazio-Fiorentina 27/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Torino 26/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Bologna 28/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Sampdoria-Atalanta 27/10/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Spezia-Genoa 26/10/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Udinese-Hellas Verona 27/10/2021 ore 18.30 – – live streaming DAZN
Venezia-Salernitana 26/10/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
UNDICESIMA GIORNATA
Atalanta-Lazio 30/10/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Bologna-Cagliari 01/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Fiorentina-Spezia 31/10/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Genoa-Venezia 31/10/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Hellas Verona-Juventus 30/10/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Inter-Udinese 31/10/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Roma-Milan 31/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Salernitana-Napoli 31/10/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sassuolo-Empoli 31/10/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Sampdoria 30/10/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
DODICESIMA GIORNATA
Cagliari-Atalanta 06/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Empoli-Genoa 05/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Juventus-Fiorentina 06/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Lazio-Salernitana 07/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Inter 07/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Hellas Verona 07/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sampdoria-Bologna 07/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Spezia-Torino 06/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Udinese-Sassuolo 07/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Venezia-Roma 07/11/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
TREDICESIMA GIORNATA
Atalanta-Spezia 20/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Bologna-Venezia 21/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Fiorentina-Milan 20/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Genoa-Roma 21/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Hellas Verona-Empoli 22/11/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Inter-Napoli 21/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Lazio-Juventus 20/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Salernitana-Sampdoria 21/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sassuolo-Cagliari 21/11/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Torino-Udinese 22/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
QUATTORDICESIMA GIORNATA
Cagliari-Salernitana 26/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Empoli-Fiorentina 27/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Juventus-Atalanta 27/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Sassuolo 28/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Lazio 28/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Roma-Torino 28/11/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sampdoria-Hellas Verona 27/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Spezia-Bologna 28/11/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Udinese-Genoa 28/11/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Venezia-Inter 27/11/2021 ore 20.45 – – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
QUINDICESIMA GIORNATA
Atalanta-Venezia 30/11/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Bologna-Roma 01/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Fiorentina-Sampdoria 30/11/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Genoa-Milan 01/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Hellas Verona-Cagliari 30/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Inter-Spezia 01/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Lazio-Udinese 02/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Salernitana-Juventus 30/11/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Sassuolo-Napoli 01/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Empoli 02/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
SEDICESIMA GIORNATA
Bologna-Fiorentina 05/12/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Cagliari-Torino 06/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Empoli-Udinese 06/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Juventus-Genoa 05/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Salernitana 04/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Atalanta 04/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Roma-Inter 04/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Sampdoria-Lazio 05/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Spezia-Sassuolo 05/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Venezia-Hellas Verona 05/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
DICIASSETTESIMA GIORNATA
Fiorentina-Salernitana 11/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Genoa-Sampdoria 10/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Hellas Verona-Atalanta 12/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Inter-Cagliari 12/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Empoli 12/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Roma-Spezia 13/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Sassuolo-Lazio 12/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Bologna 12/12/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Udinese-Milan 11/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Venezia-Juventus 11/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
DICIOTTESIMA GIORNATA
Atalanta-Roma 18/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Bologna-Juventus 18/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Cagliari-Udinese 18/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Fiorentina-Sassuolo 19/12/2021 ore 12.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Lazio-Genoa 17/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Milan-Napoli 19/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Salernitana-Inter 17/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Sampdoria-Venezia 19/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
Spezia-Empoli 19/12/2021 ore 15.00 – live streaming DAZN
Torino-Hellas Verona 19/12/2021 ore 18.00 – live streaming DAZN
DICIANNOVESIMA GIORNATA
Empoli-Milan 22/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Genoa-Atalanta 21/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Hellas Verona-Fiorentina 22/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN e diretta TV Sky
Inter-Torino 22/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Juventus-Cagliari 21/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Napoli-Spezia 22/12/2021 ore 20.45 – live streaming DAZN
Roma-Sampdoria 22/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Sassuolo-Bologna 22/12/2021 ore 16.30 – live streaming DAZN
Udinese-Salernitana 21/12/2021 ore 18.30 – live streaming DAZN
Venezia-Lazio 22/12/2021 ore 16.30 – live streaming DAZN