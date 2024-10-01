Champions League, oggi Inter-Stella Rossa +8: partite e diretta TV
Rispetto a due settimane fa, la seconda giornata della fase campionato di Champions League torna a disputarsi nel “classico” format del martedì e mercoledì. Oggi due partite alle 18.45, le altre sette alle 21 fra cui Inter-Stella Rossa.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 2ª GIORNATA
Red Bull Salisburgo-Brest martedì 1 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255
Stoccarda-Sparta Praga martedì 1 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254
Arsenal-PSG martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 254
Bayer Leverkusen-Milan martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253
Borussia Dortmund-Celtic martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257
Barcellona-Young Boys martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256
Inter-Stella Rossa martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252
PSV Eindhoven-Sporting CP martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 258
Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255
CLASSIFICA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Bayern Monaco 3
Celtic 3
Bayer Leverkusen 3
Aston Villa 3
Borussia Dortmund 3
Sparta Praga 3
Liverpool 3
Juventus 3
Real Madrid 3
Sporting CP 3
Benfica 3
Atlético Madrid 3
Brest 3
Monaco 3
PSG 3
Arsenal 1
Atalanta 1
Bologna 1
Inter 1
Manchester City 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Barcellona 0
RB Lipsia 0
Sturm Graz 0
Stella Rossa 0
Girona 0
PSV Eindhoven 0
Stoccarda 0
Milan 0
Lille 0
Club Brugge 0
Red Bull Salisburgo 0
Young Boys 0
Slovan Bratislava 0
Feyenoord 0
Dinamo Zagabria 0