Champions League, oggi Inter-Stella Rossa +8: partite e diretta TV

1 Ottobre 2024
Tempo di lettura: un minuto
Champions League 2024-2027 logo trofeo

Rispetto a due settimane fa, la seconda giornata della fase campionato di Champions League torna a disputarsi nel “classico” format del martedì e mercoledì. Oggi due partite alle 18.45, le altre sette alle 21 fra cui Inter-Stella Rossa.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 2ª GIORNATA

Red Bull Salisburgo-Brest martedì 1 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255

Stoccarda-Sparta Praga martedì 1 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254

Arsenal-PSG martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 254

Bayer Leverkusen-Milan martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253

Borussia Dortmund-Celtic martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257

Barcellona-Young Boys martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256

Inter-Stella Rossa martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252

PSV Eindhoven-Sporting CP martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 258

Slovan Bratislava-Manchester City martedì 1 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255

CLASSIFICA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Bayern Monaco 3
Celtic 3
Bayer Leverkusen 3
Aston Villa 3
Borussia Dortmund 3
Sparta Praga 3
Liverpool 3
Juventus 3
Real Madrid 3
Sporting CP 3
Benfica 3
Atlético Madrid 3
Brest 3
Monaco 3
PSG 3
Arsenal 1
Atalanta 1
Bologna 1
Inter 1
Manchester City 1
Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Barcellona 0
RB Lipsia 0
Sturm Graz 0
Stella Rossa 0
Girona 0
PSV Eindhoven 0
Stoccarda 0
Milan 0
Lille 0
Club Brugge 0
Red Bull Salisburgo 0
Young Boys 0
Slovan Bratislava 0
Feyenoord 0
Dinamo Zagabria 0

1 Ottobre 2024
