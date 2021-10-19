Champions League, oggi Inter-Sheriff e altre 7: partite e diretta TV
Martedì di Champions League decisivo per l’Inter, che dopo un punto nelle prime due giornate ospita lo Sheriff clamorosamente primo a punteggio pieno. Saranno otto, come di consueto, le partite in programma oggi: ecco il calendario e i canali della diretta TV.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 3ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Club Brugge-Manchester City martedì 19 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 254, streaming Mediaset Infinity
PSG-RB Lipsia martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: PSG 4, Club Brugge 4, Manchester City 3, RB Lipsia 0
GRUPPO B
Atlético Madrid-Liverpool martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport 254, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Porto-Milan martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252, streaming Sport Mediaset
CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 6, Atlético Madrid 4, Porto 1, Milan 0
GRUPPO C
Besiktas-Sporting CP martedì 19 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport 255, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Ajax-Borussia Dortmund martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Ajax 6, Borussia Dortmund 6, Besiktas 0, Sporting CP 0
GRUPPO D
Inter-Sheriff martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Action e Sky Sport 253, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Shakhtar Donetsk-Real Madrid martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Sheriff 6, Real Madrid 3, Inter 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Per ogni blocco di partite sarà possibile seguire Diretta Gol Champions League sul canale Sky Sport 251.