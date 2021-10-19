Champions League, oggi Inter-Sheriff e altre 7: partite e diretta TV

Martedì di Champions League decisivo per l’Inter, che dopo un punto nelle prime due giornate ospita lo Sheriff clamorosamente primo a punteggio pieno. Saranno otto, come di consueto, le partite in programma oggi: ecco il calendario e i canali della diretta TV.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 3ª GIORNATA

GRUPPO A

Club Brugge-Manchester City martedì 19 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 254, streaming Mediaset Infinity

PSG-RB Lipsia martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256, streaming Mediaset Infinity

CLASSIFICA: PSG 4, Club Brugge 4, Manchester City 3, RB Lipsia 0

GRUPPO B

Atlético Madrid-Liverpool martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport 254, streaming Mediaset Infinity

Porto-Milan martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252, streaming Sport Mediaset

CLASSIFICA: Liverpool 6, Atlético Madrid 4, Porto 1, Milan 0

GRUPPO C

Besiktas-Sporting CP martedì 19 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Football e Sky Sport 255, streaming Mediaset Infinity

Ajax-Borussia Dortmund martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257, streaming Mediaset Infinity

CLASSIFICA: Ajax 6, Borussia Dortmund 6, Besiktas 0, Sporting CP 0

GRUPPO D

Inter-Sheriff martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Action e Sky Sport 253, streaming Mediaset Infinity

Shakhtar Donetsk-Real Madrid martedì 19 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255, streaming Mediaset Infinity

CLASSIFICA: Sheriff 6, Real Madrid 3, Inter 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1

Per ogni blocco di partite sarà possibile seguire Diretta Gol Champions League sul canale Sky Sport 251.