Champions League, oggi Inter-Benfica +7: partite e diretta TV
L’Inter deve fare attenzione al martedì di Champions League già dall’anticipo: alle 18.45 c’è anche Red Bull Salisburgo-Real Sociedad, ossia l’altra partita del Gruppo D.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 2ª GIORNATA
GRUPPO A
Copenaghen-Bayern Monaco martedì 3 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255 e streaming Mediaset Infinity
Manchester United-Galatasaray martedì 3 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 254 e streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Bayern Monaco 3, Copenaghen 1, Galatasaray 1, Manchester United 0
GRUPPO B
Lens-Arsenal martedì 3 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256 e streaming Mediaset Infinity
PSV Eindhoven-Siviglia martedì 3 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257 e streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Arsenal 3, Lens 1, Siviglia 1, PSV Eindhoven 0
GRUPPO C
Union Berlino-Braga martedì 3 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 254, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Napoli-Real Madrid martedì 3 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252, streaming Mediaset Infinity
CLASSIFICA: Napoli 3, Real Madrid 3, Braga 0, Union Berlino 0
GRUPPO D
Red Bull Salisburgo-Real Sociedad martedì 3 ottobre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 255, streaming Mediaset Infinity
Inter-Benfica martedì 3 ottobre ore 21 – diretta TV Canale 5, Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253, streaming Sport Mediaset
CLASSIFICA: Red Bull Salisburgo 3, Inter 1, Real Sociedad 1, Benfica 0
Per ogni blocco di partite sarà possibile seguire Diretta Gol Champions League sul canale Sky Sport 251.