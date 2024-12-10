Champions League, oggi 6ª giornata con l’Inter: partite e diretta TV
Alle 18.45 il via della sesta giornata di Champions League: non è più l’ultima come fino alla scorsa stagione, bensì la terzultima. C’è subito l’Inter, alle 21 in casa del Bayer Leverkusen.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 6ª GIORNATA
Dinamo Zagabria-Celtc martedì 10 dicembre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport 254
Girona-Liverpool martedì 10 dicembre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253
Atalanta-Real Madrid martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 253
Bayer Leverkusen-Inter martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252
Brest-PSV Eindhoven martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 258
Club Brugge-Sporting CP martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257
RB Lipsia-Aston Villa martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255
Red Bull Salisburgo-PSG martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256
Shakhtar Donetsk-Bayern Monaco martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254
Per ogni blocco di partite in contemporanea sarà possibile seguire Diretta Gol Champions League sui canali Sky Sport Uno (ore 18.45) e Sky Sport 251.
CLASSIFICA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Liverpool 15
Inter 13
Barcellona 12
Borussia Dortmund 12
Atalanta 11
Bayer Leverkusen 10
Arsenal 10
Monaco 10
Aston Villa 10
Sporting CP 10
Brest 10
Lille 10
Bayern Monaco 9
Benfica 9
Atlético Madrid 9
Milan 9
Manchester City 8
PSV Eindhoven 8
Juventus 8
Celtic 8
Feyenoord 7
Club Brugge 7
Dinamo Zagabria 7
Real Madrid 6
PSG 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 4
Stoccarda 4
Sparta Praga 4
Sturm Graz 3
Girona 3
Stella Rossa 3
Red Bull Salisburgo 3
Bologna 1
RB Lipsia 0
Slovan Bratislava 0
Young Boys 0