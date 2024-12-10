Match

Champions League, oggi 6ª giornata con l’Inter: partite e diretta TV

Champions League 2024-2027 logo trofeo

Alle 18.45 il via della sesta giornata di Champions League: non è più l’ultima come fino alla scorsa stagione, bensì la terzultima. C’è subito l’Inter, alle 21 in casa del Bayer Leverkusen.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 6ª GIORNATA

Dinamo Zagabria-Celtc martedì 10 dicembre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport 254

Girona-Liverpool martedì 10 dicembre ore 18.45 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 253

Atalanta-Real Madrid martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 253

Bayer Leverkusen-Inter martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Uno e Sky Sport 252

Brest-PSV Eindhoven martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 258

Club Brugge-Sporting CP martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 257

RB Lipsia-Aston Villa martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 255

Red Bull Salisburgo-PSG martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport 256

Shakhtar Donetsk-Bayern Monaco martedì 10 dicembre ore 21 – diretta TV Sky Sport Calcio e Sky Sport 254

Per ogni blocco di partite in contemporanea sarà possibile seguire Diretta Gol Champions League sui canali Sky Sport Uno (ore 18.45) e Sky Sport 251.

CLASSIFICA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Liverpool 15
Inter 13
Barcellona 12
Borussia Dortmund 12
Atalanta 11
Bayer Leverkusen 10
Arsenal 10
Monaco 10
Aston Villa 10
Sporting CP 10
Brest 10
Lille 10
Bayern Monaco 9
Benfica 9
Atlético Madrid 9
Milan 9
Manchester City 8
PSV Eindhoven 8
Juventus 8
Celtic 8
Feyenoord 7
Club Brugge 7
Dinamo Zagabria 7
Real Madrid 6
PSG 4
Shakhtar Donetsk 4
Stoccarda 4
Sparta Praga 4
Sturm Graz 3
Girona 3
Stella Rossa 3
Red Bull Salisburgo 3
Bologna 1
RB Lipsia 0
Slovan Bratislava 0
Young Boys 0

Tags
