Onana, venerdì no offerte ma Inter-Manchester United restano in contatto
Fabrizio Romano ha parlato di Andre Onana, portiere camerunense di proprietà dell’Inter nel mirino del Manchester United.
Queste le parole di Fabrizio Romano su Twitter a seguito delle dichiarazioni di Giuseppe Marotta, amministratore delegato dell’Inter, su Andre Onana, nel mirino del Manchester United. “Venerdì nessuna offerta ufficiale, ma Inter e Manchester United restano in contatto per l’affare Onana“.
Fonte: Twitter Fabrizio Romano