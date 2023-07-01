Calciomercato

Onana, venerdì no offerte ma Inter-Manchester United restano in contatto

Lorenzo M. Pierini1 Luglio 2023 - 12:17
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto
André Onana, Inter Verona
André Onana Inter-Verona (Fonte foto Tommaso Fimiano/Inter-News)

Fabrizio Romano ha parlato di Andre Onana, portiere camerunense di proprietà dell’Inter nel mirino del Manchester United.

Queste le parole di Fabrizio Romano su Twitter a seguito delle dichiarazioni di Giuseppe Marotta, amministratore delegato dell’Inter, su Andre Onana, nel mirino del Manchester United. “Venerdì nessuna offerta ufficiale, ma Inter e Manchester United restano in contatto per l’affare Onana“.

Fonte: Twitter Fabrizio Romano

© Inter-News.it - Il presente contenuto è riproducibile solo in parte, non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale

Tags
Lorenzo M. Pierini1 Luglio 2023 - 12:17
Tempo di lettura: meno di un minuto

Se sei un interista vero, allora non puoi fare a meno di entrare nella famiglia Inter-News.it diventando a tutti gli effetti un membro attivo del nostro progetto editoriale! Per farlo basta semplicemente compilare il form di iscrizione alla nostra Membership - che è rigorosamente gratuita! - poi a contattarti via mail per darti tutte le istruzioni ci penseremo noi dopo il ritiro della INs Card personale! E se nel frattempo vuoi chiederci qualsiasi cosa, non perdere altro tempo: contattaci direttamente attraverso la pagina dedicata, che puoi raggiungere dal nostro sito come sempre con un click.


Articoli correlati

Marcelo Brozovic Inter

Brozovic-Al-Nassr, croato pronto per la firma del contratto: i dettagli

1 Luglio 2023 - 11:46
Marco Pompetti

UFFICIALE − Pompetti lascia ancora l’Inter, stavolta definitivamente

1 Luglio 2023 - 11:19
Lorenzo Pirola

UFFICIALE − La Salernitana annuncia tre giocatori: c’è pure Pirola!

1 Luglio 2023 - 10:48
André Onana, Inter Verona

Onana nel mirino, ma il Manchester United non molla De Gea

1 Luglio 2023 - 10:43

Inter-News, tutte le ultime notizie sull'Inter, calciomercato, approfondimenti, editoriali, esclusive, rassegna stampa, video e tutti gli aggiornamenti in tempo reale sulle partite della FC Inter 1908 con interviste, pagelle, statistiche, moviola e analisi tattica. Qui tutto il calcio giovanile e femminile a tinte nerazzurre. E tanto altro ancora! Segui LIVE Inter-News.it scaricando anche l'app gratuita, ogni giorno in diretta sul canale YouTube e su tutti i social per restare sempre aggiornato sulla nostra passione interista.
Inter-News.it - Testata Giornalistica Registrata - Aut. Trib. di Pescara n. 8/2018 - Editore: Icona Digital - Direttore Responsabile: Riccardo Spignesi.
I contenuti del sito sono riproducibili solo in parte e non integralmente, inserendo la citazione della fonte (Inter-News.it) e il link al contenuto originale. Oltre alle foto di propria produzione e coperte da copyright, Inter-News.it usa immagini fornite dall'agenzia Getty Images (https://www.gettyimages.de/)
© Copyright © 2014-2023 Icona Digital - tutti i diritti riservati. P.IVA 02174510681 - Sito non collegato a FC Internazionale.
Back to top button
Ads Blocker Image Powered by Code Help Pro

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

Abbiamo notato che sta usando un AdBlocker. INTER-NEWS.IT sostiene spese ingenti di personale, infrastrutture tecnologiche e altro e disabilitando la pubblicità ci impedisci di guadagnare il necessario per continuare a tenerti aggiornato con le notizie sull\\\'Inter. Per favore inserisici il nostro sito nella tua lista di esclusione del tuo AdBlocker.

Grazie.