Il Manchester United insiste per Onana: si intensificano i contatti

Il Manchester United insiste per André Onana, considerato come prima scelta per sostituire David De Gea che appare sempre più vicino all’addio. Le novità.

CONTATTI − Secondo quanto riferito dall’esperto di mercato Ekrem Konur, tramite il suo profilo Twitter, il Manchester United starebbe intensificando i contatti per André Onana (vedi QUI). «Il Manchester United sta cercando di ottenere un accordo per il portiere dell’Inter Andre Onana. David De Gea sembra sempre più propenso a lasciare l’Old Trafford quest’estate. In ogni caso, il Manchester United sta anche guardando a Diogo Costa e David Raya, come alternative per il loro nuovo numero uno in porta», si legge.

🚨Manchester United are pursuing a deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, with David de Gea,looking increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford this summer. 🇨🇲 🔴#MUFC

👉United are also looking at Diogo Costa, and David Raya,as alternatives to become their new number one. https://t.co/8UZQq0ux6V pic.twitter.com/sdSQ1M8IQe

