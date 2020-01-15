Calciomercato

Giroud-Inter verso fumata bianca! Summit a Milano: date e cifre – RMC

15 Gennaio 2020, 13:03
Olivier Giroud e l’Inter sarebbero sempre piÃ¹ vicini: l’attaccante del Chelsea a breve potrebbe trasferirsi dal Chelsea alla squadra nerazzurra

ULTIME – Ne Ã¨ convinto Mohamed Bouhafsi, giornalista di RMC Sport, che riporta su Twitter il seguente messaggio: “Olivier Giroud dovrebbe raggiungere l’Inter questo fine settimana. Incontro domani a Milano tra l’agente del giocatore e l’Inter per finalizzare l’operazione. L’accordo non Ã¨ ancora stato trovato tra Chelsea e Inter, ma dovrebbe essere di circa â‚¬ 6,5 milioni + bonus“.


