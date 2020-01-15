Giroud-Inter verso fumata bianca! Summit a Milano: date e cifre – RMC

Olivier Giroud e l’Inter sarebbero sempre piÃ¹ vicini: l’attaccante del Chelsea a breve potrebbe trasferirsi dal Chelsea alla squadra nerazzurra

ULTIME – Ne Ã¨ convinto Mohamed Bouhafsi, giornalista di RMC Sport, che riporta su Twitter il seguente messaggio: “Olivier Giroud dovrebbe raggiungere l’Inter questo fine settimana. Incontro domani a Milano tra l’agente del giocatore e l’Inter per finalizzare l’operazione. L’accordo non Ã¨ ancora stato trovato tra Chelsea e Inter, ma dovrebbe essere di circa â‚¬ 6,5 milioni + bonus“.

Olivier #Giroud is expected to join Inter Milan this weekend. Meeting tomorrow in Milan between the player's agent and Inter Milan to finalize the operation.

The deal is not yet agreed between Chelsea & Inter but it is expected to be around â‚¬6.5M + bonuses.

— Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) January 15, 2020